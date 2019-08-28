Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Great Barrington, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Scagliarini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma A. Scagliarini


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma A. Scagliarini Obituary
Norma A. Scagliarini, 92, of Great Barrington died Monday August 27, 2019 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Norma was born in Avella PA on March 19, 1927 daughter of John and Louisa (Zucco) Spronati. She grew up in Great Barrington and was a graduate of the fomer Searles High School class of 1944. Norma worked for many years as a waitress and owner of Townhouse Restaurant in the 60's and as a waitress at Caesar's from 1958 to the mid 60's and at The Shed from 1978 till 1989. Norma enjoyed knitting, croqueting, reading Danielle Steel books, crossword puzzles, travelling and spending time with her family. Norma was a communicant of St. Peter's Church where she sang in the choir. Norma's husband Robert Scagliarini whom she married on November 22, 1984 predeceased her in 1991. Norma is survived by three sons, Arthur Delmolino and partner Carol of Sheffield, James Delmolino and wife Donna of Housatonic and Joseph Delmolino and wife Suzanne of Tyringham, seven grandchildren, Nancy Delmolino-Pieraccini (Jack) of Pittsfield, Tamara Delmolino-Repiogle (Jamie) of North Canaan, James M. Delmolino of Lowell, Peter Delmolino (Stephanie) of Fontana CA, Paula Delmolino-Presley of Clifton Park, Brian Delmolino and Nicole Hover (Dustin) and five great grandchildren, Joshua Cormier of Pittsfield, Davina and Zachary Presley of Clifton Park, Gianna Delmolino of Fontana CA and Sophia Bascetta of North Canaan. In addition to her husband Robert Scagliarini Norma also was predeceased by her son Robert Delmolino who died in 2009.

A Funeral Mass for Norma A. Scagliarini will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday August 29 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Norma's memory may be made to the St. Peter's Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now