|
|
Norma A. Scagliarini, 92, of Great Barrington died Monday August 27, 2019 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Norma was born in Avella PA on March 19, 1927 daughter of John and Louisa (Zucco) Spronati. She grew up in Great Barrington and was a graduate of the fomer Searles High School class of 1944. Norma worked for many years as a waitress and owner of Townhouse Restaurant in the 60's and as a waitress at Caesar's from 1958 to the mid 60's and at The Shed from 1978 till 1989. Norma enjoyed knitting, croqueting, reading Danielle Steel books, crossword puzzles, travelling and spending time with her family. Norma was a communicant of St. Peter's Church where she sang in the choir. Norma's husband Robert Scagliarini whom she married on November 22, 1984 predeceased her in 1991. Norma is survived by three sons, Arthur Delmolino and partner Carol of Sheffield, James Delmolino and wife Donna of Housatonic and Joseph Delmolino and wife Suzanne of Tyringham, seven grandchildren, Nancy Delmolino-Pieraccini (Jack) of Pittsfield, Tamara Delmolino-Repiogle (Jamie) of North Canaan, James M. Delmolino of Lowell, Peter Delmolino (Stephanie) of Fontana CA, Paula Delmolino-Presley of Clifton Park, Brian Delmolino and Nicole Hover (Dustin) and five great grandchildren, Joshua Cormier of Pittsfield, Davina and Zachary Presley of Clifton Park, Gianna Delmolino of Fontana CA and Sophia Bascetta of North Canaan. In addition to her husband Robert Scagliarini Norma also was predeceased by her son Robert Delmolino who died in 2009.
A Funeral Mass for Norma A. Scagliarini will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday August 29 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Norma's memory may be made to the St. Peter's Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019