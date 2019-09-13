|
Mrs. Norma Ann Buratto, 87, of Prospect St, Lee, died peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born, at the family home in Lee, December 28, 1931, the daughter of Eliseo and Fabrizzia (Pellizzari) DalBarco. She was one of five strong Italian sisters.
Norma was raised and educated in Lee, graduating from Lee High School Class of 1949. She married Guerrino "Reno" Buratto on October 16, 1954. They raised 6 children and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, family, family and more family during their 61 years together. She was his dedicated wife and caregiver until his passing on June 12, 2016.
She had a lifelong devotion to the Catholic Church and was an active member of St. Mary's Parish and its adoration society. Her faith was evident in all she did. Norma enjoyed sitting out on her front porch visiting with friends and family. She treasured her get-togethers with the "club girls" throughout her life. Norma's house was the center of all the family gatherings where she graciously hosted a multitude of guests at any time. You could drop in whenever and you would always be welcome. Her grandchildren were the center of her universe. There wasn't a day that the grandchildren didn't stop for an afternoon snack. Another one of her passions was cheering for them at all of their sporting events. Most importantly, Norma will be remembered as a caring and loving person who was an inspiration to anyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Those left behind to cherish Norma's memory are her children: Peter Buratto and his wife Robin of Lee, Marc Buratto and his wife Wendy, of Bellingham, Jane LePrevost and her husband Scott, of Lee, Brian Buratto who claims to be her "favorite child" and his wife Michelle, of Lee, and Lisa Young and her husband Chris, of Lee; her daughter-in-law Deborah Rufo Buratto; her ten grandchildren: Meagan, Adam, Jillian, Garrett, Nicole, Jake, Nathan, Tyler, Alex and Stephanie; and her two great-grandchildren: Amia and Brianna; and her sister, Renie Masiero.
Besides her husband, Mrs. Buratto was predeceased by two of her children: Ann Bernadette and Michael Jay; and her sisters: Clara Burns, Fanny Valenti and Enes Flynn.
Funeral Services for Norma Buratto will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 11AM at St. Mary's Church with a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Brian McGrath, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held Monday morning from 9 until 10:30AM at the Kelly Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation payable to the , which will support Team Mike in the Walk to End Alzheimers, in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238. If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019