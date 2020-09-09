Norma Ella (Sumner) Maselli, 88 of North Adams, MA died Sunday September 6, 2020 at North Adams Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on February 9, 1932, a daughter of Walter R. and Florence (Worth) Sumner. She attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School.
Norma was last employed by Northern Berkshire Home Care for 15 years until her retirement in 1997. She also had worked at Green Mountain Race Track. She was a devoted homemaker to her family. Norma was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. She enjoyed knitting and travel.
She was the widow of John C. Maselli who died on July 19, 2005. They were married on November 14, 1952. Survivors include three daughters- Tami (Mike) Daley of Adams, MA; April Maselli of Quincy, MA and Jani (Ted Wood) Maselli of Houston, TX; and one son- Paul Maselli of North Adams. She also leaves ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; a step daughter- Linda Richardson of Bolton, CT and a stepson- James Maselli of Adams, MA; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jackson Wood; her step children- Mary Jean Paradise and John Maselli; her sister, Pearl Clairmont and her brother Arthur Lemieux.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Norma Maselli will be celebrated Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
