1/1
Norma Maselli
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Ella (Sumner) Maselli, 88 of North Adams, MA died Sunday September 6, 2020 at North Adams Commons.

She was born in North Adams, MA on February 9, 1932, a daughter of Walter R. and Florence (Worth) Sumner. She attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School.

Norma was last employed by Northern Berkshire Home Care for 15 years until her retirement in 1997. She also had worked at Green Mountain Race Track. She was a devoted homemaker to her family. Norma was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. She enjoyed knitting and travel.

She was the widow of John C. Maselli who died on July 19, 2005. They were married on November 14, 1952. Survivors include three daughters- Tami (Mike) Daley of Adams, MA; April Maselli of Quincy, MA and Jani (Ted Wood) Maselli of Houston, TX; and one son- Paul Maselli of North Adams. She also leaves ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; a step daughter- Linda Richardson of Bolton, CT and a stepson- James Maselli of Adams, MA; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jackson Wood; her step children- Mary Jean Paradise and John Maselli; her sister, Pearl Clairmont and her brother Arthur Lemieux.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Norma Maselli will be celebrated Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved