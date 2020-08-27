Norma Moulton, 93, passed away on August 23, 2020. Born on June 27, 1927 in Bethel, CT., she was the daughter of Eugene and Laura Kempe Reed. She was a graduate of Bethel High School. She then went on to attend secretarial school in New York City.
In 1945, while traveling from NYC to home in CT., She met and fell in love at first sight with her soon to be husband Howard "John" Moulton. She had always been enamored with "a man in uniform!" They married in 1946 and enjoyed forty-four years of marriage together. John predeceased her in 1990.
After marriage, Norma spent the remainder of her life in Sheffield where she selflessly devoted her life to her family and friends and always enjoyed a good party with them. She lived by an "open door" policy and greeted all with a warm smile. She opened her home for swimming lessons, cup of coffee and conversation.
She loved to travel and visited many places all over the world. Norma was a member of AARP, The Red Hats, Friends of the Library, The Senior Center and various Bible Studies. She was very involved in Genealogy and writing her memoirs. She was also a Sunday School teacher and loved to play piano for pleasure, her church and her Sunday School classes.
Norma considered herself a "Free Wheeling Congregationalist" and her church was where two or more are gathered in His name. She loved the Lord. She passed from the arms of her family and friends to the arms of the Lord quickly and peacefully after singing praise to the Lord in His house!
Norma is survived by her sons George Moulton & his wife Sharon of Commack, NY, Duane Moulton & his wife Christine of Hancock, ME and Daniel Moulton and his wife Anne of Sheffield, MA; her grandchildren Dean, Duane Jr. Scott, Jill, Craig, Lucas, Erik, Dylan, Rachael and Mitchell and niece Marti Reed Travers. She also had 20 additional Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
Aside from her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her beloved daughter Suzanne Robbins and her Great Granddaughter Savannah and brother Donald B. Reed.
SERVICE - The funeral will be held on Fri, Aug 28th at 11:00 A.M. at the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, MA. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Sheffield Center Cemetery. Social distancing will be required.
Memorial donations in Norma's memory may be made to Sheffield Fire Department, Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad and Sheffield Police Department in care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com