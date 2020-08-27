1/
Norma Moulton
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Moulton, 93, passed away on August 23, 2020. Born on June 27, 1927 in Bethel, CT., she was the daughter of Eugene and Laura Kempe Reed. She was a graduate of Bethel High School. She then went on to attend secretarial school in New York City.

In 1945, while traveling from NYC to home in CT., She met and fell in love at first sight with her soon to be husband Howard "John" Moulton. She had always been enamored with "a man in uniform!" They married in 1946 and enjoyed forty-four years of marriage together. John predeceased her in 1990.

After marriage, Norma spent the remainder of her life in Sheffield where she selflessly devoted her life to her family and friends and always enjoyed a good party with them. She lived by an "open door" policy and greeted all with a warm smile. She opened her home for swimming lessons, cup of coffee and conversation.

She loved to travel and visited many places all over the world. Norma was a member of AARP, The Red Hats, Friends of the Library, The Senior Center and various Bible Studies. She was very involved in Genealogy and writing her memoirs. She was also a Sunday School teacher and loved to play piano for pleasure, her church and her Sunday School classes.

Norma considered herself a "Free Wheeling Congregationalist" and her church was where two or more are gathered in His name. She loved the Lord. She passed from the arms of her family and friends to the arms of the Lord quickly and peacefully after singing praise to the Lord in His house!

Norma is survived by her sons George Moulton & his wife Sharon of Commack, NY, Duane Moulton & his wife Christine of Hancock, ME and Daniel Moulton and his wife Anne of Sheffield, MA; her grandchildren Dean, Duane Jr. Scott, Jill, Craig, Lucas, Erik, Dylan, Rachael and Mitchell and niece Marti Reed Travers. She also had 20 additional Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.

Aside from her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her beloved daughter Suzanne Robbins and her Great Granddaughter Savannah and brother Donald B. Reed.

SERVICE - The funeral will be held on Fri, Aug 28th at 11:00 A.M. at the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, MA. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Sheffield Center Cemetery. Social distancing will be required.

Memorial donations in Norma's memory may be made to Sheffield Fire Department, Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad and Sheffield Police Department in care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved