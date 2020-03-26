|
Norma Rita McDermott, 88, formerly of 26 Wilson St, Pittsfield, MA, passed away March 23, 2020 at Springside Nursing Home.
Born in Pittsfield on November 13, 1931, she was the daughter of Edward and Leda Cyr.
She was a 1949 graduate of St. Joseph High School. Norma married Francis McDermott, who predeceased her in 1982.
Mrs. McDermott worked as an administrative assistant at General Electric in Ordnance for 27 years, retiring at the age of 62.
She was a communicant of St. Charles Church, where she was a member of the St. Charles Dust Busters. An avid Boston Red Sox fan, she also enjoyed crafting, including, painting, embroidery, knitting and crocheting.
Mrs. McDermott leaves behind two daughters, Rita Filkins and husband Lawrence of Lanesboro, and Judith McDermott and companion Ronald White of Florida, MA; two sons, Ted McDermott and wife Suzanne Mikas of Gurnee, IL, and Michael McDermott and wife Terry of Lee, MA; five grandchildren, and one great-grandson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a grandson, three sisters and one brother.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Charles Church in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020