Norman E. Durfee, Jr., 88, passed away on October 8, 2020 in Mims, Florida from Lewy Body Dementia. A longtime resident of Lanesborough, Norman was born at home in Pittsfield on August 26, 1932 to Norman, Sr. and Charlotte Durfee.



He attended Notre Dame School and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1950, after which he began his 38-year career at GE. After completing two years in the Army, 'Norm' studied chemistry at the St. Francis Xaviar University in Nova Scotia. He married Martha Weston on May 30th of 1959 at Notre Dame Church.



He is survived by his wife and their children: Norman 'Ned' Durfee, III and Charlie Durfee of Lanesborough, Debbie of Wesley Chapel, FL, Peter and Sandy of Stephentown, NY, and Donna and Bernie Beaudin of Henderson, NV; as well as by his granddaughters April Durfee-Lamore, Leigha Keser, and Martha, Molly, and Maggie Beaudin; and by his great-grandchildren, Gavin Durfee, and Gianna and Roman Keser.



Norman devoted his life to serving the Lanesborough community. Most notably as a Lifetime Member of the Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department, where his legacy remains. Among many passions, he loved baseball, college football, and gardening. Tons of produce was harvested annually and with each day's labor complete, he could be found in his recliner with a glass of scotch and his favorite chewing cigar.Norman retired from GE in 1985 and enjoyed a long retirement in both Lanesborough and Florida with Martha, his family, and many beloved friends.



His remains will rest at Pittsfield Cemetery with those of his parents. Memorial donations may be made to the Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store