|
|
Norman E. Gamache, 87 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the home of his son in Clarksburg.
He was born in Adams, MA on August 22, 1931 son of Nelson and Lydia (Anthony) Gamache. He attended Adams schools. Norman was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Army.
He was employed by the General Electric Co. in Pittsfield in its Transformer Division for 40 years until his retirement in 1987. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Nelson enjoyed woodworking. He also worked in real estate in North Adams from 1969 to 1992. Norman was proud of his grandsons and granddaughters and all of their accomplishments. He especially enjoyed Saturday morning breakfast trips with his sons.
He is survived by his former wife, Germaine Helene (Perras) Gamache of North Adams; one daughter- Ann A. Coury of Canterbury, CT; and five sons- Gordon V. Gamache of Newburgh, IN; Thomas N. Gamache of Evansville, IN; Timothy D. Gamache of Adams; Mark L. Gamache of Pittsfield, MA and Nelson N. Gamache of Clarksburg. He also leaves fourteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers- Walter Gamache and Clarence Gamache.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Norman Gamache will be celebrated Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Notre Dame Church in Adams. Burial will be Friday at 10:00 AM in Southview Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 24, 2019