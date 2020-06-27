Oliver J. "Pete" Perrea
1928 - 2020
Oliver "Pete" Joseph Perrea, 92, formerly of Plunkett Street, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the home of his son, Tom.

Born in Easthampton on June 21, 1928, the son of Elizabeth Perrea, he was educated in Easthampton schools.

Mr. Perrea was employed by General Electric Company where he was a winder. He retired in 1987 with 26 years service.

He was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and time spent with his family.

Mr. Perrea's wife, the former Avis Hope Smith, whom he married October 1, 1949, died March 23, 2017.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas H. (and wife Marie) and Michael J. Perrea, both of Pittsfield; two daughters, Lynda A. (and husband Thomas) Savrine of Rensselaer, N.Y. and Betty Ann (and husband Jesse) Martinez of North Adams; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Mr. Perrea was pre-deceased by two grandsons, Justin Thomas Savrine and Thomas H. "T.J." Perrea, Jr.; and his sister, Norma Labato.

Mr. Perrea's family would like to thank HospiceCare in The Berkshires, B-FAIR, and Elder Services of Berkshire County for the exceptional care they gave to Oliver.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Oliver J. Perrea will be held Tuesday, June 30, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME.

We gently remind those attending that masks are required and to please practice social distancing. Due to current regulations, entry may take a bit longer and we ask for your patience.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
JUN
30
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
JUN
30
Burial
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
