Olympia (Mastroianni) Lupo, 105 of Adams, MA died Sunday April 5, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on April 2, 1915, a daughter of Domenico and Mariantonia (Perretta) Mastroianni. She attended local schools and graduated from the former St. Joseph's High School.
Olympia was employed at Wall-Streeter Shoe Co. for many years until her retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and above all enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church and was a member of the North Adams Elks. Olympia was an excellent seamstress and made her own clothes.
She was the widow of Angelo Patrick Lupo who died on March 13, 1991. They were married on October 24, 1936. Survivors include her son, Pasquale "Pat" Lupo of Adams and eight grandchildren including Carol Bentz, Chilli Moulton, Bianca Trzcinski, Bernadette Alden, David Szymczyk, Mike Szymczyk, Diane Cote and John Radzakowski. She also leaves eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Angela Radzakowski died in 1993 and six brothers and sisters are deceased including Angelina Hobart, Katherine Collier, Lucy Shaw, Jordan Mastroianni, Rev. Erminio Mastroianni, and Francis Mastroianni.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Olympia Lupo will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Williamstown Commons in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020