Oralie A. Thurston

Oralie A. Thurston Obituary
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Oralie A. Thurston, will be held in the First Congregational Church in North Adams, MA at 11 am on Saturday October 26, 2019. Oralie died on September 18th as a result of Alzheimer's disease.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA 01201 or to the Donald A. Thurston Scholarship Fund, c/o The MCLA Foundation, 375 Church St., North Adams, MA 01247. All are welcome to join on Saturday in remembering all Oralie brought to life, family and her community.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019
