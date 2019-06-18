|
ADAMS-Orella Hartwig Blanchette, passed away peacefully Friday Morning, June 14, 2019. Born in Adams on April 12, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Adelard and Hilda Lamoureux Rondeau. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family. On July 5, 1937, she married the love of her life, Ronald E. Hartwig in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church in Adams. From that day forward she devoted her life to her family. She was a life long member of the Ladies of Ste. Anne at Notre Dame, where she was very involved in events that supported the church and school. She was fully devoted to our Blessed Mother and said the rosary every day without fail. Orella loved to cook and bake. For 53 years, her home was always the nucleus of joy and laughter. Her husband Ronald , passed away on February 13, 1990. She was remarried to Charles Blanchette, who passed away March 18, 2006. Orella was the heart and soul of her four children, and their families. She leaves two sons, Ronald C Hartwig of Berkshire, N.Y. and Robert J. Hartwig and his wife Rachel, of Charlton, MA. She is also survive by two daughters, Joan Pszeniczny and her husband Matthew of Ludlow, MA and Mary Lou Massery and her husband Philip of Pittsfield. Orella was the proud "Meme" to 18 grandchildren and "great Meme" to 28 great grandchildren as well as 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by two brothers, Lawrence Rondeau and Leonard Rondeau as well as her daughter in law, Catherine Hartwig. A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Orella will take place Wednesday, July 19, 2019 at 12 PM in Notre Dame Church in Adams, celebrated by the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Calling hours at the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams, MA 01220 will take place Wednesday from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at which time departure to the church will take place. The family would like to thank the Sisters of St. Joseph, the nurses and staff of Mont Marie Nursing Facility for the loving care of our beautiful mother. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 18, 2019