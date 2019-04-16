|
|
Orville Arthur White, 87, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 14, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Adams, MA on January 14, 1932, he was a son of the late Samuel and Rose Carriere White.
Mr. White was a graduate of Dalton High School and went on to marry the former Irene Plankey on May 23, 1953.
He worked as a letter carrier for 30 years in Pittsfield.
Mr. White was an avid Red Sox Fan, who enjoyed woodworking, and was a member of the barbershop chorus, The Berkshire Hillsmen.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Irene White of Pittsfield; daughters, Catherine M. White of Pittsfield, Lorraine J. May of Pittsfield, Sharon I. Gilmore of Pittsfield; sons, Ronald W. White of Pittsfield, Joseph A. White of Pittsfield and Kenneth D. White of Brentwood, MD; his brother, Thomas White of Pittsfield; ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by his son, Steven T. White, and his brother, Lawrence White.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Orville A. White, will be held, THURSDAY, April 18, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Arch Angel Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held WEDNESDAY, April 17, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019