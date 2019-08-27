|
Mr. Orville Eugene "Gene" Morgan, better known as "Viney" to his West Virginia family, 90, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philo, OH, on January 4, 1929, the son of the late Orville Guy and A. Mabel Ashcraft Morgan, he graduated from Shinnston High School in 1946. He also attended Alderson- Bruddus College in Philippi, West Virginia,
Orville enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country during both World War II as well as the Korean War.
After his time in the military, Orville worked as a salesman and then at LakeLand School District. He also worked for Berkshire Health Systems as well as at the Pontoosuc Golf Course.
Orville loved spending time with his grandchildren and rooting for his favorite sports teams, the West Virginia University Mountaineers and Boston Red Sox.
Besides his daughters, MaryKay and Jennifer, and their husbands Rob and Angelo. He is also survived by his brother; A.J. "Jack" Morgan and his wife Saundra of Rivesville, WV; and his sister, Lillian Morgan Southern of Shinnston, WV. In addition, Orville leaves behind his beloved grandchildren; Jaclyn, Joey, Brynn and Brandon, whom he made his home with. He leaves his great-grandchildren; Chloe, Codan, Ava, and Laila. Orville is also survived by his sister-in-law-, Carol Tully Varanka of South Windsor, CT; several nieces and nephews, as well as his best friend, Eugene "Gene" Fitzpatrick, of Falmouth, ME. Gene was predeceased by his dear wife, M. Marjorie "Mardie" Morgan, whom he married on July 2, 1959 and both of his parents. He was also predeceased by his grandchildren; Joshua Morgan Stacener and Joan Morgan Dow.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Morgan will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12 noon at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield MA, with the Rev. William Furey officiating. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joshua Morgan Stacener Memorial Fund and St. Joseph's Church Heating Fund in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019