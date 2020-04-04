|
|
Pamela Jean Curry (Derby), 76, born on 12/11/43 (Hancock, MA) passed on 03/19/20 (The Villages, FL). An avid cyclist, and active member of Berkshire Nautilus, Pam embraced living. After a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, she passed surrounded by the people she loved. This includes those who she survived: Frank & Gertrude Derby (parents), Tisha Lahey (sister), Tommy Parks (son), Richard Oliver Curry (husband), and Robert Najimy (long-time partner). As well as those who survive; Ronald (Brother, FL); Gerald, Sherman, Edward & Paul (Brothers, Berk. Cty.); Martin Parks (Son, MA) & Michelle Black (Daughter, NC); 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services TBA Inquire & Share Memories w/ [email protected]
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 4, 2020