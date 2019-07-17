|
Pamela Sayre Deely died at 68 years old at the Ingleside cottage, Stockbridge on July 16th from complications of her 45 year journey with Multiple Sclerosis and later, cancer. She was predeceased by her parents Patricia Johnson and James Sedgwick Deely and beloved godfather Denny Johnson.
Pam lived her life with grace and valiant verve. 'Mind, Body, Spirit' was her guiding philosophy living in the moment, in seeking compassion, humor and an irrepressible appetite for music, art and engagement in her community. Flowers were always in view and she did indeed 'smell the roses.' Her cats Ess (named after Dr. Ess White) and Julia were constant companions. As a skier and tennis player, her chief cheerleader, Physical Therapist Lori Green, tapped into that competitive spirit and nick named Pam "The Comeback Kid" also because of her remarkable resilience in mind and body. All who came in contact with her were deeply touched by her.
Living her life at the Ingleside family home was the spiritual grounding essential to her well-being.
She graduated from The Spence School, NYC fifty years ago and Hartwick College.
Pam's career spanned work in New York City for the Theatre Communications Group, the Julliard School of Music and in the Berkshires at the Tanglewood Friends Office.
She moved to Albany, NY working for the New York State Department of General Services as a communications specialist for programs covering the disabled and handicapable.
Pam volunteered for the Capitol Repertory Theatre - Albany, Ventforth Hall-Lenox and also supported the Millay Colony and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Pam leaves not only her Irish twin sister Cathy and extended Johnson and Deely families in the US and the UK, god daughters Suzanne Beautyman and Briana Cagninelli and step nieces Lucy and Mayme Stansfield. Also considered family - her dearest friends Sarah Lively, David Dorrance, Denise Jacobson, Patti Griffiths, Rafique Kashwali, the 'Morgan girls' - Anne, Beth and Kathy, Diane Cohen, Bebe Broadwater, Nini Gilder as well as Kit Clucas and 'my Mom' Celia Kittredge.
The large extended family of caregivers and support professionals who helped Pam live the full life she insisted on with their exceptional professionalism through the ups and downs, with humor and compassion include Sue Gennari, Leticia Duryea, Tina Sweet, Cindy, Rosemond, Denise, Netti, Sharon, Lynne, Cecilia, Margaret, Maevis, Michelle, Michaela, Julie, Lindsay, Bianca, Serena and many, many more over the years of 24/7 care. Remaining in her home would not have been possible without the help and support from Peter Curtin.
Her team of doctors in the Berkshires and UMass Worcester Morey, Yared, Bomprezzi, Garg, Bellin, Zaccarius, Keating, Dundas, BMC and ER docs and staff all were instrumental in the fact that Pam lived this long a life. Hospice of the Berkshires - especially Nadine and Rich, provided the compassionate, coordinated care in support of all.
The Southern Berkshires MS Support Group led by her dear friend Lori Race was a space of caring and sharing. Thanks to taxpayers and MassHealth, Pam received partial support for agency caregivers under the Frail Elder program administered by Elder Services and partial support for private caregivers under the Stavros program administered by AdLib. Her sister also attended the Elder Services Caregiver Support Group. Medicare and supplemental health insurance covered the incalculable medical expenses. Without the training the Berkshire Community College provides for PCAs and nursing, we would have been in dire straits - these programs are vital! We write this, not only in thanks, but also as it is very confusing and often difficult to find out what programs are available!
Pam asked that if you wish to celebrate her life, please give to the Pam Deely Adaptive Fitness Fund for the benefit of Berkshire South through the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, arranged by her cousins Phil and Maisie Deely. Their critical program provides equipment and staff to assist handicapable people enjoy the weightlessness of water and rehabilitate in the pool.
A private gathering to celebrate Pam will take place at a later time. She will be laid to rest in the Johnson/Deely plot in Stockbridge cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 17, 2019