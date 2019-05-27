|
Ms. Pamela Sue Arthur Williams, 62, of Yarmouth Port, MA., passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Delaware on October 7, 1956, the daughter of the late Franklin Arthur and Dorothy Gardner Cowan, she graduated from Taconic High School.
After high school, Pamela began her journey with the United States Air Force, where she worked in information management for over 22 years. She was devoted to her career, as one could see through the various honorary medals of achievement she was awarded.
Pamela is survived by her daughter, Megan Lemcke, of Yarmouth Port, MA.; her sisters, Debbie Fountain, Toni Arthur, Jaimie Arthur, Debbie Depson, and Tina Mallison; her brothers, Russell Arthur and Bill Baumann; and her beloved grandchildren, Jocelyn, Aubrey, and AJ. She is also survived by her former husband, Daniel Williams and his three children, Lexie, Daniel Jr. and Gary. Pamela was predeceased by her both her parents, Franklin Arthur and Dorothy Cowan; her sister, Janet Arthur; and her brother, Franklin Arthur.
Funeral Notice:
A celebratory memorial will be held in Pamela's honor on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3p.m. at Mountain Grove Association, 494 Otis Road, Becket, MA 01223. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 27, 2019