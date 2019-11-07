|
|
Pamela T. Fortin, 69, of Adams, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in Adams on March 22, 1950, a daughter of the late Albert and Doris (Roy) Fortin. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.
Pam had a zest for life and Hampton Beach was a favorite of hers. She is best remembered for her laughter and caring spirit.
She is survived by her son Bryant Avery and his wife Trisha; two sisters, Tina Kelly and her husband Terry and Paula Fortin and by one brother, John Fortin.
The funeral will be held on Friday, November 8th at 2:00 P.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams.
Burial will be private at a later date.
There are no calling hours.
To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019