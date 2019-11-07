Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Fortin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela T. Fortin


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela T. Fortin Obituary
Pamela T. Fortin, 69, of Adams, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.

She was born in Adams on March 22, 1950, a daughter of the late Albert and Doris (Roy) Fortin. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.

Pam had a zest for life and Hampton Beach was a favorite of hers. She is best remembered for her laughter and caring spirit.

She is survived by her son Bryant Avery and his wife Trisha; two sisters, Tina Kelly and her husband Terry and Paula Fortin and by one brother, John Fortin.

The funeral will be held on Friday, November 8th at 2:00 P.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams.

Burial will be private at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -