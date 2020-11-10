Patricia A. (Mancivalano) Asci, 77 of Estero, FL and formerly of Pittsfield. MA died Friday November 6, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL with her husband by her side.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on January 3, 1943, a daughter of Joseph C. Mancivalano Sr. and Mary N. (Mele) Mancivalano. She attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School with the class of 1960.
Patricia was employed by General Electric Co in Pittsfield as an inside sales representative until her retirement in 2003, when she moved to Florida. While in Pittsfield, she was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Patricia enjoyed reading and the many things that the Florida lifestyle had to offer.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony P. Asci Jr. whom she married on April 18, 2002; her brother Joseph C. (Gail) Mancivalano Jr. of Estero, FL; her niece, Johanna; nephew, Mitchell and many cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Colette Belanger.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Patricia Asci will be at a later date. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhoes.com
.