|
|
Patricia Ann Bordeau, 68, of Pittsfield, passed away March 23, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on August 18, 1951, she was the daughter of Albert and Dorothy Bradley Martin.
She worked as a secretary and dispatch for Sayer's Auto and also for Massachusetts Highway Department. She loved animals and WWE Wrestling, but most of all, afternoon coffee visits with her grandson, Dan.
Mrs. Bordeau leaves behind her daughter, Michelle Baldwin and husband Mark; son, James Boulais III; brothers, Edward and Richard Martin; grandson, Daniel Rawson, Jr. and granddaughter, Jessica Boulais.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020