Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bordeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Bordeau


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Bordeau Obituary
Patricia Ann Bordeau, 68, of Pittsfield, passed away March 23, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on August 18, 1951, she was the daughter of Albert and Dorothy Bradley Martin.

She worked as a secretary and dispatch for Sayer's Auto and also for Massachusetts Highway Department. She loved animals and WWE Wrestling, but most of all, afternoon coffee visits with her grandson, Dan.

Mrs. Bordeau leaves behind her daughter, Michelle Baldwin and husband Mark; son, James Boulais III; brothers, Edward and Richard Martin; grandson, Daniel Rawson, Jr. and granddaughter, Jessica Boulais.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -