Patricia A. Forbes


1932 - 2020
Patricia A. Forbes Obituary
Patricia A Forbes, 87, of Lee, died Monday, January 27th, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

Pat was the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Crerar Blache. She married George M. Forbes on October 1, 1955. George died in 1961.

Pat is survived by three sons: Mike and Ray, both of Lee and Tom (Coke) of Stockbridge; two grandsons: Scott (Katy) of Lenox Dale and Jared (Christina) of Lowell, MA; two great granddaughters: Isabel and Natalie.

Pat was predeceased by her brother: James Blache in 2015 and another son: George "Joe" Forbes in 2016.

Per Pat's wishes there will be no calling hours. Burial will be held at a later date.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020
