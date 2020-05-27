Patricia A. Grabicki
1935 - 2020
Pittsfield- Patricia Ann "Patty" O'Brien Grabicki, 84 of Skyview Drive, Pittsfield, MA died Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox, MA after a brief illness.

Born on August 6, 1935 in Pittsfield a daughter of the late Russell H. and Gladys Hill O'Brien. She attended schools in Pittsfield and was a 1953 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Patty was employed for Sears & Roebuck Company for 39 years retiring in 1991 as senior merchandise controller, having missed only one day of work in her 39 year working career. She also at onetime had worked at the Strand Theater and Grants Dept. Store.

She enjoyed caring for the elderly and was a New England Patriots fan. She was a communicant of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Patty's true enjoyment in her life was going to Off Track Betting OTB in New Lebanon, New York everyday for many years where she made many friends and would enjoy a good cold beer.

Patty is survived by those who loved her.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorials in her memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of DERY FUINERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA 01201 which is handling arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
