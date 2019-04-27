|
Mrs. Patricia A. (Eurbin) King, 82, of Clarksburg, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at North Adams Commons.
She was born in North Adams on April 24, 1937, a daughter of the late Louis and Evelyn (Saunders) Eurbin. She attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1955.
She was a member of the Stamford Community Church, Stamford, VT.
Her husband, Harold "Bob" King, whom she married on September 3, 1955, died on May 11, 2017. They were happily married for almost 62 years.
Pat was mostly a homemaker and was known for her many crafting talents, including sewing, knitting and her 'Bob Ross' paintings, but mostly for her beautiful cakes. She made all her children's wedding cakes, as well as for friends and relatives.
She is survived by a son, Steven King and his wife Lori of North Adams; two daughters, Kathleen Therrien and her husband Steven and Diane Therrien and her husband James, all of Stamford; a brother, Arthur Eurbin of the state of FL; a sister, Nancy Hunt of North Adams; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and cousins. She also leaves her sister in laws Joan Eurbin of North Adams, Barbara King of Clarksburg and sister in law and close friend Theresa King of Clarksburg, as well as brother-in-law William King of Chicopee.
She was predeceased by a brother William Eurbin.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 30th at 11:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams.
Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams.
Calling hours are Tuesday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Company, 181 Cross Rd. Clarksburg, MA 01247.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 27, 2019