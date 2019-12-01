|
|
Patricia Ann (Finn) Moriarty, 86, of Lanesborough, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.
Patricia was born in Waterbury, CT. on June 7, 1933, the daughter of Elizabeth (Meuten) Finn and Dr. Alfred J. Finn. She was a graduate of Waterbury Catholic High School, attended Albertus Magnus College, and then transferred and graduated in 1955 from Newton College of the Sacred Heart. She married her childhood sweetheart Joseph Moriarty in 1956 at St. Margaret's Church of Waterbury, Connecticut. She spent a lot of time travelling with him while in the United States Airforce and during his medical residency.
She was also the grandniece of Father Michael J. McGivney, the founder of Knights of Columbus.
As a child and young adult, Patricia loved spending time traveling in Europe, Hawaii, and Disney World. She frequently summered in Westbrook, CT., with her cousins who were also lifelong friends including Mary and Guy Muoio and Zita (Burns) O'Brian. She especially enjoyed cooking, knitting, quilting, and spending time at the beach. Her attention to detail as a seamstress and quilter was extraordinary. Patricia was also an elementary school teacher at Kingsbury School in Waterbury.
Patricia was blessed with an abundance of patience and always had time to listen.
Patricia leaves her seven children; Elizabeth Moriarty Clouart and her husband Kevin, of Narraganset, RI., Maureen Moriarty Laughnane and her husband J.B., of Pittsfield, MA., Mark, Paul, and Timothy Moriarty of Lanesborough, Thomas Moriarty of New Jersey, and William Moriarty of Pittsfield, six grandchildren; Krista and Amanda Moriarty, Patrick and Lisa Laughnane, Cole and Ryder Moriarty, and great granddaughter Mia. She also leaves behind a sister, Marcia Rice, brothers Dr. Mark L. Finn, and Dr. Alfred J. Finn and her cousin Zita Burns O'Brian. Patricia had many friends through her husband's friendship with Bill W.
Patricia was predeceased by her brother Billy Finn, a star basketball player from CT., her husband Dr. Joseph Moriarty, daughter-in-law, Holly Moriarty, and cousin Monsignor Tom Burns also known as Father Tom.
The funeral for Mrs. Patricia A. Moriarty will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 9am from the Roche Funeral Home followed by A Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Ann's Church in Lenox celebrated by the Monsignor John J. Bonzagni, Pastor. Calling hours at the ROCHE FUNERAL HOME are Wednesday from 3-6. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019