|
|
Patricia Ann Sturgeon Peaslee of Pittsfield, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.
Born in Pittsfield, MA on June 17, 1935, to the late Frank and Lucy Corrinet Sturgeon, she was educated in the Pittsfield School System, and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1953.
She worked as a secretary at the former Elmvale and Wyandotte Wooling Mills leaving in 1963 when they closed. She also worked as a secretary for the Parks and Recreation Department in Pittsfield for 20 years, retiring in 1985.
She was married to the late Carl E. Peaslee for 63 years at Notre Dame Church on October 15, 1955. Carl passed away on December 21, 2018.
Patricia was life-long communicant of Notre Dame Church until it closed in 2004. She also was a member of Ladies of St. Anne and member of its Bingo Committee serving in the Bingo Kitchen for many years. She is a communicant of St. Joseph Church.
She was a long-time member of the Amateur Speedskating Union and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 1995. She also officiated at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, NY. She has been a long-time member of the local Speedskating Club, the Northern New York Speedskating Association and the Pittsfield Winter Sports Committee. She has held numerous positions in each of the organizations. The Pittsfield Winter Sports Committee dedicated the 1984-85 Winter Carnival to her and her husband Carl for their long years of service to the Winter Sports Committee and winter sports.
Patricia leaves behind her Brother-in-law Robert R. Peaslee and wife Gloria of Dalton, Sister-in-law Jane Peaslee Heidcamp of North Attleboro, MA and many nieces and nephews from the Peaslee family. She also leaves the following cousins Jean Trudell Rudio (her late husband Harry Rudio) and her children Harry (Dianna) Rudio, Gary (Patricia) Rudio and their children of Newton, NJ, Andrew (Virginia) Corrinet and their children from Chicago, IL, Philip (Anne) Corrinet and their children of Greenfield, MA, Bernard (Florinda) Sturgeon of FL, Barbara Sturgeon (Bill) Rohan of Ware, MA and William (Rosann) Sturgeon of Pittsfield, MA.
To the staff of Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility and HospiceCare of the Berkshires, Thank You for your compassionate care.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Peaslee will be held, MONDAY, JULY 8, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:30am to 9:30am at DERY FUNERAL HOME. 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Pittsfield Parks Speed Skating Club in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 5, 2019