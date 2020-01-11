Home

Patricia A. Smith


1951 - 2020
Patricia A. Smith Obituary
Patricia Anne Smith, 68, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away January 8, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in Pittsfield on December 2, 1951, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Barbara Roberts Gavin.

A 1969 graduate of Pittsfield High School, she went on to graduate from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1971.

Patricia married Francis C. Smith, Sr., on June 18, 1972. She worked as a L.P.N for many years, first having worked as a private duty nurse, then at Springside Nursing Home and finally at Kimball Farms, from which she retired from nursing in 2014.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to the ocean, gardening, listening to oldies music and loved classic cars.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Francis C. Smith, Sr., of Pittsfield; daughter, Jean-Marie O'Shea and husband Shawn of Pittsfield; son, Daniel J. Smith of Pittsfield; sister, Donna Bailey and husband William of Malta, NY; six grandchildren, Devlyn, Patrick, Austin, Shawn, Harley and Daniel; and two great-grandchildren, Payton and MacKenzie.

She was predeceased by a son, Francis C. Smith, Jr., in 2005.

A Special Thank You to her nurse practitioner, Alicia Emerson, for her care and compassion.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mrs. Smith will be held, MONDAY, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 11, 2020
