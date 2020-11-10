Patricia A. Stanard, 70, of Lee, passed away Saturday morning with her family at her side.
Pat was born August 9, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul Nichols and Margaret Nutting Nichols Facchini. She was raised in Lee and was a graduate of Lee High School, Class of 1968.
She married Robert Stanard on December 18, 1971.
Pat was a devoted wife and mother, her family was her universe. Pat loved Christmas and found great joy in making it a truly special time for her family. For many years she enjoyed her Wednesday evening dinner outings with "the girls." Pat loved Lake George and would jump at the chance to spend time there, whether for a day or a week. Pat's grandchildren and great-granddaughter were the light of her life and she enjoyed every visit with them.
Besides her husband, those left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters; Jennifer Rocca and her husband, Timothy, of Pittsfield and Rebecca Stanard of Lee; four grandchildren: Kaylee, Gianna, Lucas and Hannah; a great-granddaughter, Norah and her great-grandchild who is due to be born in the new year.
Pat was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Joseph Nichols and her sister, Barbara Lampron.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, November 12 from 10 - 11:30AM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private for the family. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Alzheimer's Association
in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St, Lee, MA 01238.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.
