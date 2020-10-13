1/1
Patricia Ann Finnegan
1941 - 2020
Patricia Finnegan of North Canaan, CT and formerly of Lee, MA recently passed at her home with her loving dog Toby at her side. Born the 4th of 4 children to Ann Burns Finnegan and Edward Finnegan and predeceased by all.

Pat attended and graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School and Lee High School with Honors. After receiving various college degrees, she went on to have a career in writing grants for various not for profits and state agencies.

Pat is survived by 2 nieces and 3 nephews and numerous grand nieces and grand nephews. Pat believed laughing was the main guide in life. if she could, she would have lived at Disney World. She was the UConn Huskies greatest fan, she never missed a game. You laughed until you cried, loved to travel, Ireland in particular.

Private arrangements are being made.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 13, 2020.
