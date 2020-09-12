Patricia Ann Kittler Goss of Williamstown, 87 passed away on September 9, 2020 after a long illness with Parkinson's disease.
Born on November 12, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William and Anne Browne Kittler of Adams, Massachusetts. After her mother's death on Christmas Day in 1946, she and her brother William T. Kittler moved to North Adams to live with their grandparents, Thomas and Catherine(Higgins) Browne and their aunts, Mary and Katherine Browne along with their uncles John and Edward Browne.
Patricia was an excellent student and graduated with honors from Drury High School in 1950. Her dream of going to college would not become reality until the mid 1970's when the Business and Professional Women's Foundation of Washington D.C. awarded her a Career Advancement Scholarship. She immediately enrolled at the former North Adams State College, now MCLA. In 1989, at the age of 57 she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelors degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting. After the graduation ceremony, she proudly wore her "I'm a Graduated Granny!" shirt, a gift from her good friends Nancy Bassi and her late husband Peter.
Patricia began her career in 1950 working for the late Hy Patashnik where she remained until January of 1953 when she married her high school sweetheart Ronald S. Goss and they relocated to the navy base in Pensacola, Florida. After raising her children, she worked for the City of North Adams in the treasurer's office until accepting a position as an accountant for Steinerfilm in Williamstown. In 1996, she reluctantly retired due to failing health.
Nothing meant more to Patricia than her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her children; Ronald Goss (Cyndi), Kathleen Wall, Nancy Goss O'Brien (Jeff Cardinal), Timothy Goss (Margaret); daughter-in-law Julie George-Goss, grandchildren David Wall (Kimberly), Michael Wall (Candace), Jonathan Thomas (fiancee Ashley Lynn), Alexandra Goss Dieringer (Kurt), Victoria Goss, Connor Goss, Brendon Goss, Ryan Goss, Katherine Goss, great-grandchildren Nolan Morey Wall and Kenley Grey Dieringer. She also leaves a neice, nephews and her devoted brother and sister-in-law, William and Barbara Kittler who brought her so much joy with their daily visits.
She was predeceased by her devoted husband of sixty-three years, Ronald S. Goss who passed away on December 5, 2016 and her loving son Thomas W. Goss who passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2016.
The Goss family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Williamstown Commons, especially Judy Jolin. We will be forever grateful for their extraordinarily compassionate care.
Donations in memory of Patricia A. Goss may be made to the Friends of the North Adams Library through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall St, North Adams, MA 01247.
A Liturgy of Christian Mass at St Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am with a calling hour at the church beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow in the family plot at Southview cemetery in North Adams. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
