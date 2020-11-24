Patricia Ann Koldys, 85, of Housatonic died Thursday November 19, 2020 at her home with her loving family. She was born in Great Barrington on September 28, 1935 daughter of William and Anna (Szwyd) McGuire. Patricia was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1955. She worked as an inspector at Housatonic Curtains, retiring in 2005. Patricia was a communicant of the former All Saints Church in Housatonic and a member of the Rosary Sodality. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her family. Patricia's husband William A. Koldys Sr. predeceased her on December 24, 1997. Patricia is survived by her son William A. Koldys Jr. and his wife Gabriela of Housatonic with whom she lived and two grandchildren, Thomas and Emma. In addition to her husband Patricia was predeceased by sister, Jennie Dus and brother Michael McGuire.
It is with deepest regret that the funeral services for Patricia Ann Koldys were private out of concern for the health and safety of her friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus.
