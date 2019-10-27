|
|
Patricia A. (Russett) Mendocha, 64, of North Adams passed away on Thursday October 24, 2019 at North Adams Commons after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in North Adams, MA on April 17, 1955 a daughter of the late Donald Roger & Dorothy Jean (Bigelow) Russett. Patty attended McCann Technical High School and graduated with the class of 1975. She went on to work at the North Adams Skating Rink upon graduation. Then she was employed by Sprague Electric for many years. Patty especially enjoyed family gatherings, traveling on many cruises with her husband; and her cats Coco and Cleo. Always possessing a keen sense of humor, she relished keeping her caregivers and family on their toes. Patty leaves her husband of 31 years, Paul F. Mendocha of North Adams; brother, Larry Russett and his wife Jane of Adams, and her sister Susan Russett-Collett of Maine. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Brandon Collett, Jeremy Collett, Sarah Sawyer and her husband Ryan and Laura Dayton and her husband John, and grand nephew, Cole Mason Sawyer. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her three caregivers, Lynn Faustini-Lavalley, Samantha Sherman, and Mavi Caceres for the loving and devoted care they provided to Patty as well as the staff at Adult Day Health who filled her days with joy and happiness. A service to celebrate the life of Patricia Mendocha will be celebrated on Monday October 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home - CENTRAL CHAPEL 74 Marshall St. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. North Adams, MA 01247. A calling hour will be held from 11-12 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brien Center Adult Day Health Program. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019