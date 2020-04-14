|
|
It is with great sadness we note the passing of Patricia Ann Morrison, beloved wife, mother, daughter, nana, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Born in Pittsfield, MA, on July 20, 1953, the daughter of Anna Zawistowski Ostrander and the late Frank Ostrander, she graduated from Taconic High School in 1971. She continued her education at Pittsfield Vocational LPN School, and then, in 1976, earned her Registered Nursing degree from Berkshire Community College. In 1996, she graduated from the University of Massachusetts.
Patricia was employed at Berkshire Medical Center in various positions for 47 dedicated years, from 1972 until her recent retirement, due to health reasons, in November of 2019.
She loved traveling, scrapbooking, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and watching various programs on the Food Network.
Besides her husband of 45 years, William E. Morrison, whom she married on May 25, 1974, Patricia is survived by her mother, Anna Ostrander, and her children, William Morrison (Misty) and Brianne Morrison (Oscar). She leaves behind her brothers, Frank, Fred and Daniel Ostrander, as well as her grandchildren, Mallory Alden and Zoey Morrison. Patricia is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as members of the "cruise crew," Bill and Darlene Chazey, and Dick and Marsha Estabrook Adams.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Morrison will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Common Folk Artist Collective in North Adams or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020