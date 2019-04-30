|
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Patricia (Beaubien) Boisvert, who died on December 8, 2018, will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4th at 10:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Motesanti, Pastor.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the Adams Council on Aging or the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department through the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019