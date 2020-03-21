Home

Patricia Brewer


1929 - 2020
Patricia Brewer Obituary
Patricia Amy (Durant) Brewer, 90 of Williamstown, MA died Thursday March 19, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in North Adams, MA on July 4, 1929 a daughter of Alexander Paul Durant Jr. and Amy Elizabeth (Crews) Durant. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1947.

Patricia first worked at the former Roberts Co. and then worked at General Electric in Pittsfield in its Power Transformer Division for 42 years until her retirement in 1991. Patricia was a communicant of Sts. Patrick and Raphael Church. She was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and the GE Pensioners. Patricia enjoyed crossword puzzles and quilting.

She was the widow of Francis Joseph Brewer who died on February 8, 1995. They were married on July 7, 1951. Survivors include one sister- Barbara Mutart and her husband, Alan of North Adams and one brother- Alexander Paul Durant III and his wife, Frances of Pittsfield, MA; a sister in law, Dorothy Brewer of Suffield, CT and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Private Liturgy of Christian Burial for Patricia Brewer will be celebrated Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sts. Patrick and Raphael Church in Williamstown. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. There are no calling hours because of concerns regarding the corona virus. Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Patrick/Raphael Church or the in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 21, 2020
