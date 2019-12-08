|
Patricia C. Edelstein, a longtime resident of Monterey, MA., passed away on November 30, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Facility at the age of 83.
Born on September 29,1936 in Clifton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Pulis Klippel. She was educated in New Jersey schools and after high school attended nursing school. She received her BS degree in nursing and later her MA degree from Hunter College in NYC.
She and her husband Richard were married in Putnam County, NY in 1982. They bought a second home on Lake Garfield in 1985 and in 2015 they made it their permanent home. Patricia was active in the Monterey Conservation Commission and Friends of Lake Garfield, she spent countless hours monitoring the lake temperatures and its overall health. She was a talented seamstress and quilter, fabulous cook and loved all animals.
Patricia was a congregant of Grace Church in Great Barrington and a former congregant of St. John's Episcopal Church in New City, NY.
Besides her husband Richard, she leaves her daughter Debra Miller of NY and her son William Michaud of Waltham, MA. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara.
SERVICES - Services for the late Patricia Edelstein will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with calling hours from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 P.M. at the FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME. Burial will take place in the spring.
Memorial donation may be made to Grace Church, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Friends of Lake Garfield or the ASPCA c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA. 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019