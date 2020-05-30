Patricia C. Nesti, 86 years old, died peacefully at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center of a secondary cancer from the treatment for a previous cancer. After the death of her husband, Tony, she moved into Kimball Farms assisted living in Lenox, MA. Prior to that, they lived in Marstons Mills on Cape Cod, Lee, MA, Manlius, NY, and Ithaca, NY.
She was born in Binghamton, NY on 3/16/1934. She graduated from Ithaca High School, and from the State University of New York, Institute of of applied Arts and Sciences. She married Tony Nesti in 1954. When they moved to Massachusetts, she initially worked at Cranwell Jesuit Seminary. Pat's next job was with a small start up business in one room of the Red Lion Inn. That company was called Country Curtains, which grew into a national mail order business. She worked her way up to Vice President of telephone operations until she retired to Cape Cod with her husband.
Pat and Tony were a great "go do it couple", and together enjoyed skiing, waterskiing, wind surfing, kayaking and hiking well into their 70s. Pat continued kayaking into her 80s. She loved her flower gardens, especially the many varieties of Dahlias she grew.
She had 4 children: Jim (wife Floydette), Debbie (deceased), Bob (wife Liz), and John. She loved her grandchildren: Robert, Daniel, Matthew, Deanna, Debbie, and Sarah. She is survived by her siblings: Louise (Wayne) Fowles, Bill (Deirdre) Crane, John (Lucy) Crane, Thomas (Susan) Crane, Betsy Crane and Robert Heasley, and Peggi (John) Vormwald. She is predeceased by her parents: George and Doris, her brother George, daughter Debbie and husband Tony.
We would like to thank all the wonderful staff of the Kimball Farms community for the loving care they gave Pat, including her kind and empathetic doctor - Tom Consolati, MD, and the wonderful hospice nurses who helped us through a difficult time, made worse by the isolation due to COVID19.
A celebration of her life will will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Alzheimer's Association or the Leukemia Association would be appreciated, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 30, 2020.