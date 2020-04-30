|
|
Patricia E. Ducharme MacDowell, 65 of Lander Rd. Lee, MA, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on April 27, 2020.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on November 11, 1954 daughter of Joseph Ducharme and the late Louise Hartigan Ducharme. She attended Lenox schools. She worked at KB Toys, GE and later, Arrowpress Printing Company.
She married Kenneth S. MacDowell on May 9, 1980. He died Dec 20, 2009. Pat was lucky to meet Martin Barenski and together they spent several years traveling and enjoying life. He died June 3, 2014.
Pat enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, bowling and going to the beach. She treasured time as a child with the Hartigan/Healey clan at Queechy Lake and later, brought her children there. In the last several years she enjoyed spending time in Hawaii and California with her cousin John and his wife Bev.
Pat is survived by her father, Joseph Ducharme; her children: Nicole (Noah) Choquette and Ryan (Edna) MacDowell and her grandchildren: Amber MacDowell, Jackson Choquette, Victor MacDowell and Gavin Choquette. In addition, she is survived by her sibings: Anne (Jerry) Flood, Christine Killeen, Barbara (Jeff) Ducharme, Judy (Charlie) Woolley, Shelia Ducharme, and Joseph (Karen) Ducharme, as well as her brother-in-law, Randy (Charlotte) MacDowell, sisters-in-law: Jean Blake and Donna MacDowell, and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service and burial will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Lee and the family hopes to host a public gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Lee Ambulance Service in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020