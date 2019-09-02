|
Mrs. Patricia (Pat) Margaret Gleason Fitch, 88, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA on April 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Daniel and Madeline Christman Gleason, she graduated from Pittsfield High school in 1948.
Patricia worked at Eaton Paper Company and retired from Berkshire Bank & Trust.
Patricia enjoyed reading, knitting, spending time with her grandchildren and traveling. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Patricia is survived by her five children; Elizabeth (Platt) of Westford, MA, John of North Andover, MA, Daniel of Fayetteville, NY, Marcia (Neumiller) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Robert of Pittsfield. Patricia is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Daniel, Allison, and Laura Fitch, Phillip and Madeline Neumiller, Joshua, Rachel, Hannah and Emma Fitch, Macie and Marlie Fitch; and by one great granddaughter, Isabella Fitch. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Fitch, whom she married on June 21, 1956 at St. Mark's Church in Pittsfield MA. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Ann, both her parents and her sister Geraldine (Gleason) Ster.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Fitch will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12 noon at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA. with the Rev. A Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 2, 2019