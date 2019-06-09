Home

Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsfield Church of Christ
Patricia Franck Obituary
Mrs. Patricia Franck, 74, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home. She was born in Worcester, MA on September 6, 1944 the daughter of Joseph and Agnes Casey Gagner. She and her family survived the infamous tornados that hit Worcester in 1953 and the family then moved to Greenfield, MA where she attended schools. In 1964 she graduated from nursing school in Leominster, MA.

Patricia moved to Pittsfield where she worked as an LPN in the emergency room of the former Hillcrest Hospital and later Berkshire Medical Center.

She was very involved in the Nursing Union and in 1999 she was named Union Person of the Year.

Pat is survived by her husband, Max Franck, whom she married on May 30, 1989. She also leaves a daughter, Niki Gaynor and her companion, Karl Barnes and her stepchildren, Susan Franck, Barbara Franck and Maxine Franck and a sister, May Crowley. She was predeceased by a son, David Gaynor and two brothers, Joseph and Thomas Gagner.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Franck will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Dwyer Funeral Home with a service at 11 a.m. at the Pittsfield Church of Christ, with the Rev. Russell Moody, officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday evening, June 11, 2109 from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Center Patient Care Assistance Fund, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 9, 2019
