Patricia Jo Brown, 81, of Pittsfield MA, died October 23, 2020 of natural causes. "Pat" Brown, was born in South Dakota on November 25, 1938 to Gladys Peterson and Cecil Bucholz. She received her Masters of Arts degree in Education in 1974 from SUNY Albany which brought her to live in the Berkshires. Throughout her life, Pat taught high school English and had a deep love for Ernest Hemmingway.



In 1994, Pat was awarded a grant from the Department of Mental Health to write and publish a novel. The semi-autobiographical book was entitled "A War Story" and spoke of her struggles with mental illness. Throughout her life, Pat was an advocate for people with disabilities. She worked to end the stigma associated with mental illness and inspired her children to do the same.



One of Pat's great joys in life was her cat, Kitten. In Pat's own words, "Kitten suns herself on the steps while I work. I see her liquid movements as she stretches her long lithe body tucks her head and rolls on her back. Should I call her name, she will answer with a high 'looyouuu' in her throat."



Pat had a genuine appreciation for art and everything beautiful. Most of all, she loved her children, all three of whom will forever miss her deeply.



Pat is survived by her three children, Martin D. Brown of Phoenix, Arizona and Lee Brown and Elizabeth Filkins of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berkshire Humane Society's Feline Department.



