Patricia L. Bishop formally of Bedford and Adams, died on February 2, 2020.
She was born in Westerly, Rhode Island on August 29, 1932. Her father, the late Herbert Lownds was a general manager of a textile mill and gentleman farmer, and her mother, the late Charlotte Lownds was a homemaker. She grew up loving the outdoors, first the beaches of RI and then the mountains surrounding Adams, MA where her family moved to when Pat was an adolescent. She would often spend all day tending and riding her horse, Brownie, along the beautiful rolling hills surrounding Mount Greylock.
She met Fred Bishop at Adams High and they married the year following his graduation before he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He became an engineer after leaving the military and earned a degree in Engineering from Northeastern University. His career took them to several states before they settled in what would become their long-term home, Bedford, MA.
Fred worked as an electrical engineer and executive at RCA and GE and Pat became a dental hygienist. Pat settled into a happy life on Gleason Rd. in Bedford, spending over 50 years with Fred, their wonderful neighbors, adopting two children, Steven and Susan, from Colombia, South America and caretaking the house for a series of cantankerous and beloved cats: Cleo, Tigger, Toby, Katy and Bonnie.
Pat spent the last five and a half years of her life at Brightview Senior Living Community in Billerica, MA with new friends, visits from children and grandchildren and the steadfast company of her faithful cat, Bonnie, to whom she gave power of attorney, made executor of her estate and is the author of this faithful narrative.
She is already missed by Steven; Susan; her niece Kris who was like another daughter to her and her husband Dennis; her grandchildren, Violet and David; and her extended family and friends as well as several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 100 Pine Hill Road, Bedford, MA on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9am. She will be laid to rest next to Fred and her parents overlooking Mt. Greylock in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, MA at 1:30pm. Family and friends are invited. Shawsheen Funeral Home, Bedford, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020