Patricia L.
(Hoar) Ostaski, age 87, of Salem, died peacefully on Sunday in the Kaplan Family Hospice house in Danvers after bravely fighting multiple illnesses. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. William M. Ostaski. Born in Pittsfield, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther L. (Donnelley) Hoar. She was raised in Pittsfield and was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. A registered nurse, she was a graduate of Massachusetts General Hospital Boston School of Nursing. She had lived in Swampscott for many years prior to moving to Salem.
Patricia was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott and also taught CCD there. She was a member of the Junior Aid Club of Marblehead and performed in many plays. She took many years of dance with the Gene Murray Dance Studio. She was an avid traveler, visiting Germany, Paris, St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix and Las Vegas, and had also worked as a travel agent for some time. She was an avid sewer and made many of her children's outfits. She also enjoyed and excelled at cooking and entertaining. Patricia recently purchased a piano and resumed piano lessons. She was a friend of Bill W. for 29 years. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her three children; William Ostaski, Jr. and his wife Muguet Jones of Beverly, Susan Trahan and her late husband Robert of Lynn, and Bridget Russo and her husband Paul Coss of Lynn; her granddaughters; Emily and Megan Russo; as well as many extended family members. She was the mother of the late Kathryn M. Ostaski and sister of the late Brenda Blake.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:30 AM from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne's Church, Salem at 12:30 PM. Burial will be in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Friday from 4-7 PM. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019