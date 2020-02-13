Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Living Hope Community Church
River Street
North Adams, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tomkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Tomkiewicz


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Tomkiewicz Obituary
Mrs. Patricia L. (Jones) Tomkiewicz of North Adams, died on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the wife of Matthew Tomkiewicz, and mother to Roger Babeu of Groveland, Timothy Babeu of Georgetown, Jodi Wentz of Mogadore, OH; three stepsons, Robert Tomkiewicz of Adams, and Anthony Tomkiewicz and Matthew Tomkiewicz, Jr., both of Amesbury.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10:00 A.M. in Living Hope Community Church, River Street, North Adams, officiated by her nephew Larry Jones, Jr., Pastor.

Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams.

Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, are Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For a complete obituary, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -