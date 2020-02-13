|
Mrs. Patricia L. (Jones) Tomkiewicz of North Adams, died on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the wife of Matthew Tomkiewicz, and mother to Roger Babeu of Groveland, Timothy Babeu of Georgetown, Jodi Wentz of Mogadore, OH; three stepsons, Robert Tomkiewicz of Adams, and Anthony Tomkiewicz and Matthew Tomkiewicz, Jr., both of Amesbury.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10:00 A.M. in Living Hope Community Church, River Street, North Adams, officiated by her nephew Larry Jones, Jr., Pastor.
Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams.
Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, are Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020