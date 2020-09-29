Patty Winn, 73, of Pleasantview Dr in Dalton and former longtime resident of N Hoosac Rd, Williamstown, died peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be celebrated Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11AM at St's Patrick & Raphael Church in Williamstown. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery, Dalton, MA. The funeral will be live streamed on Facebook after you like Flynn & Dagnoli FB page. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in Pittsfield. To view a complete obituary or to add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
