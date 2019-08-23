|
|
Patricia Lee (Goguen) Scanlon 74 of Clarksburg died Thursday August 22, 2019 at her home.She was born in Chicopee, MA on March 18, 1945 a daughter of the late Frederick Goguen and Eleanor (Whalley) Kelly. She graduated from Chicopee High School. Pat was employed for many years in the restaurant industry and worked several years at the Howard Johnson Restaurant in Williamstown as the bookkeeper. She was last employed as the business development manager at the Coca Cola Company in Pittsfield. Survivors include one son Sean Scanlon and two stepchildren Jeffrey Gallese and Claudine Preite. Five grandchildren Robert, Matthew, Makena and Heath Scanlon and Alicia Davis. Pat is also survived by her longtime friend Janet O'Neil, her godchild Connor Kelly and Brothers Brian Kelly and Michael Kelly and sisters Kathleen Kelly and Bonnie O'Claire. She was predeceased by her son Robert P. Scanlon who died October 10, 2005 and a sister Pamela Goguen.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Patricia Scanlon will be celebrated Monday August 26, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams are Sunday August 25, 2019 from 1-4 PM. Memorial donations are suggested for Hospice Care of the Berkshires through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019