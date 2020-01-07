Home

POWERED BY

Patricia Mae Kelley Lake


1930 - 2019
Patricia Mae Kelley Lake Obituary
Patricia Mae Kelley Lake, age 89, died peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 2, 1930 in Pittsfield, "Pat" was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lydia Kelley. She was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1948 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Pat married Pittsfield Fire Captain Robert A. Lake on November 19,1949; together, they built a home and raised three children. Although Robert passed away in 1980, Pat remained ever faithful, and spent her remaining years devoted to her family.

Pat loved to reminisce about the past, especially memories of her children and grandchildren. "Gram" was a source of unconditional love, unwavering support, endless hugs, and the best strawberry pie. She took special joy in rooting for her children and grandchildren at countless sporting events, from her son Billy's baseball games to her great-grandchildren's football games. She enjoyed tending her garden and, in her younger years, fishing and raising beagles with her husband. Pat was also a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

Mrs. Lake is survived by her son: Kenneth E. Lake; four grandchildren: Edward M. and wife Melissa Ferris, Rebecca L. and husband Robert Navin, Joseph R. Ferris, and Jessica L. Ferris; three great-grandchildren: Edward Ferris, Lilyana Ferris, and Devon Smith; her sister: Judith A. Lamont; and her brother-in-law: Ralph and wife Elizabeth Lake, all of Pittsfield. She was predeceased by her son: William J. Lake, and her daughter: Karen Briggs-Lake. She also leaves her faithful companion of the last few years, her dog "Sammy".

FUNERAL NOTICE: To honor Pat's wishes, funeral services will be private and there will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the PPFBA (Pittsfield Permanent Firemen's Benevolent Association) in care of the DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020
