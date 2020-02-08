|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Mae Langenback (Carr) on February 6, 2020 after an extended illness.
Pat was born in June of 1933 in upper New York State and lived most of her life in Massachusetts. For the last thirty five years in Lee.
Among her many life and work experiences, she raised AKC German Shepherds, drove for the elderly, held various culinary positions in several Berkshire restaurants and farmed in Tennessee. Before retiring in 2009, she worked for Price Chopper where she was known for her bright smile and cheerful personality. Upon retirement, Pat lived a quiet life in Lee, spending much of time painting lawn gnomes, reading and enjoying the outdoors.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 32 years, Walter Langenback, of Lanesboro, who passed June 6, 1987. Together they raised five children: Kurt Langenback, of Lanesboro, Keith Langenback (deceased), Linda Schwab, of Lee, Lori Twing, of Millsboro, DE, and Kenneth Langenback, of Worcester.
In addition to her four surviving children, she leaves behind four grandchildren: Patricia Maschino, James Schwab, Dr. Katrina Twing-Gardner, and Peydon Twing, as well as three great-grandchildren: Leanne Maschino, Autumn Schwab and Devin Schwab.
Pat touched the lives of all she encountered and will be truly missed by the entire Langenback/Vane families as well as extended family in Alabama.
A graveside service for Mrs. Patricia Langenback will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, with the Rev. Mary Curns, officiating. Visiting Hours will be held the same morning at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee from 9-11:30AM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St. Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2020