Mrs. Patricia (Racette) Goman, 78, of Adams, died on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
She was born in North Adams on December 13, 1940, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Carsno) Racette. She attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School.
Mrs. Goman worked for many years in the facilities department of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts until her retirement.
She was a communicant of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, North Adams.
Her husband, Wayne Goman whom she married on December 30, 1980, died on August 22, 1985.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Roy of Stuart, FL; her two daughters, Denise Desnoyers and her husband Christopher of Adams and Paula Roy of North Adams; three brothers, John and Donald Racette, both of North Adams and Robert Racette of Stuart, FL; four grandchildren, Katelyn Triantafillakos, Kristina Desnoyers, Kevin Roy, Jr. and Ne'Aizia Roy; ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Kevin M. Roy, Sr., who died on May 24, 2018, two brothers, Arthur and Richard Racette and by three sisters, Jean Bessette, Shirley Clukey and Sandra Racette.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 10:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, officiated by Rev. Sandra Racette, Sister-in-Law.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 26, 2019