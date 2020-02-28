Home

Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
413-536-3843
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
1945 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA
View Map
Patricia S. Meichner Obituary
Holyoke. Patricia S. (Adams) Meichner, age 79, of Holyoke, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center with her devoted husband by her side. She was born in North Adams, MA on March 8, 1940 to the late John and Anne (Lynch) Adams. Patricia was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School and resided for most of her life in Holyoke with her husband Frederick of 56 years. Her employment included banking and nurse's aide work. Patricia loved cats and was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church. Besides her husband, Frederick A. Meichner, Pat is survived by two sisters, Carol Kulpa and her husband Walter, and Mary Breault, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jim. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:30 am from the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1945 Northampton Street, both in Holyoke. Burial will be later this spring in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams, MA. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the Mass from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.aspca.org.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020
