Ms. Patricia Trzcinka, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield, graduated from Pittsfield High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree from North Adams State.
Pat was a communicant of the Holy Family Church as well as St. Joseph Church. She was an eucharistic minister for both parishes and ministered to Polish homebound parishioners in their native language.
Pat is survived by her siblings and in-laws, Frederick and Roberta Trzcinka, Theresa and Anthony Venturini, and Barbara and Robert Conway. She leaves behind her niece, Patricia Ann Janchuk, her great niece, Caitlyn Kline (Nicholas) and her great nephew, Michael A. Janchuk.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Patricia Trzcinka will be private, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by the Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph Food Pantry in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
