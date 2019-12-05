|
Pittsfield -
Patricia V. Plue, 80, of Pittsfield, MA., passed away on Tuesday evening December 3rd, losing a determined two-and-a-half-year battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Pat (Treesha) was born in Great Barrington, MA., on September 8, 1939, the sixth child of the late Mary Una and Sears Roy VanAlstyne. She was raised in Interlaken and Lenox, and is a graduate of Lenox High School's class of 1957. She married Andrew N. Plue, Jr. of Adams on September 27, 1958.
Following her 1996 retirement from Suburban Propane in Bennington, Vermont, she proceeded to "just do it", expanding her ongoing love of domestic and international travel. She enjoyed camping, volleyball, softball, roller skating, hiking, snowshoeing, pickleball, and playing the guitar. Pat was a member of The Bennington Choral Society, The Gospel Gang Choir, Town Players of Pittsfield, Austin Healey Club of America, Pittsfield YMCA, Berkshire Mountain Pickleball, and The United Methodist Church of Lenox.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Andrew N. Plue, Jr; daughter, Shelly Jean Truskauskas and her husband Wayne; two grandsons, Jon Truskauskas, Don Truskauskas and his wife Dawn; three great grandchildren, Michael, Taylor, and Matthew, all of Connecticut; four sisters, Mimi Smith (Merrill) of Raleigh, NC, Phyllis Miller (Donald) of Lenox, Susan Halpin and Beverly Krol (John) of Pittsfield, one brother, David VanAlstyne and his wife Jeannette of Lenox, three sisters in law, Barbara VanAlstyne of Lenox Dale, Ellen VanAlstyne of Pittsfield, Patricia VanAlstyne of Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her four brothers - Charles and Sears, Jr., who died in 2002, Thomas in 2014, and Wesley in 2019.
The funeral service for Patricia V. Plue will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00am at the United Methodist Church of Lenox, 6 Holmes Road, Lenox, MA 01240. Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 8th from 2:00 - 4:00pm at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Lenox, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019